GOOGLE TO INVEST $6.8B IN UKS AI ECONOMY IN NEXT 2 YEARS

Google to invest $6.8B in UK's AI economy in next 2 years

Google announced plans Tuesday to invest £5 billion (approximately $6.8 billion) in the UK's artificial intelligence (AI) economy ahead of US President Donald Trump's official visit to the country.

"Google is deepening our roots in the UK with the opening of our new data center in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire," the US tech giant said in a statement.

The data center near London will be established to meet the increasing demand for AI services like Google Cloud.



The data center will be built as part of a £5 billion investment over the next two years that includes capital expenditure, research and development, and related engineering, as well as Google DeepMind, which conducts pioneering AI research in science and health care, according to the statement.

The investment is expected to create 8,250 annual jobs for British companies.

Google also announced an agreement with Shell aimed at contributing to grid stability and the energy transition in the UK.

Trump is expected to visit the UK today. Economic agreements worth over $10 billion are expected to be signed during his visit.





