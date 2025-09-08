OpenAI to launch AI-powered job platform in 2026

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has confirmed that it is working on a new AI-powered job search platform. The service, named "OpenAI Jobs Platform," is planned to be launched by mid-2026.

This move is seen as a direct competitor to LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft—one of OpenAI's largest investors.

Since 2024, LinkedIn has increased its AI integrations to improve the job search experience.

OpenAI's platform aims to use machine learning algorithms to create "high-level connections" between job seekers and employers.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR JOB SEEKERS, PRECISE MATCHES FOR EMPLOYERS

OpenAI Applications CEO Fidji Simo stated that the platform will not just be a technological innovation but also a tool to increase opportunities in the job market. According to Simo, AI will not replace people but "unlock more opportunities."

The company promises to provide employers with tools to find the most suitable candidates for their profiles and offer applicants access to jobs matching their skills and experience.

THE ERA OF AI-ASSISTED RESUMES

In recent years, many applicants have used AI tools like ChatGPT to enhance their resumes and applications.

However, experts warn that this method does not always guarantee success, since some platforms also filter applications with AI, and some employers prefer documents prepared by humans.

COMPETITION HEATS UP

OpenAI's move is expected to accelerate the rise of AI-supported recruitment technologies. Industry experts believe that by 2026, AI platforms will play a decisive role in job search and hiring processes.

This indicates that competition with LinkedIn and similar platforms will intensify.