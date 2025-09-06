Porsche North America chief: No plans to produce cars in the US

The German sports car manufacturer Porsche has ruled out producing its luxury vehicles in the United States for the time being - despite the increased costs due to US tariffs.



The company is very satisfied with the way it currently produces its cars, North America chief Timo Resch told the German business newspaper Handelsblatt for a story published on Saturday.



"For this reason, there are no immediate or concrete plans to start local production," Resch said.



He also ruled out using an existing plant of another Volkswagen subsidiary in the United States or of assembling cars in the US.



"From Porsche's perspective, there are no concrete plans or immediate need for either."



This, he said, was also due to the significantly lower production volumes at Porsche compared to, for example, another VW subsidiary, Audi.



"For this reason as well, local production does not make sense from a cost perspective at the current time."



The tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on car imports make the sale of German cars in the US significantly more expensive for manufacturers.



Currently, a tariff rate of 27.5% still applies. However, it is set to retroactively decrease to 15% as of August 1 – still higher than before the trade conflict.



Resch did not specify how expensive the tariffs are for the carmaker but stated that it is "a significant amount."



