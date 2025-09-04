Google Maps live updates launch on Android 16

Google is launching a major new feature in Google Maps with Android 16 called Live Updates.

Live Updates display real-time notifications on the phone's lock screen, status bar, and always-on display (AOD).

This allows users to follow ongoing activities — such as food deliveries, flights, trips, or navigation steps — instantly without switching between apps.

With the Android 16 QPR2 update, the feature will be enhanced to include:

Small info icons on the status bar,

Richer AOD integration,

Expanded support for third-party apps (e.g., taxi, food delivery, shipping).

GOOGLE MAPS INTEGRATION:

Users with Pixel and Samsung devices running Android 16 QPR2 beta have started testing Live Updates in Google Maps.

The new notification design shows how much of the route has been completed. Notifications appear on different screens to ensure critical navigation info isn't missed.

Currently, the feature is in limited release, but beta users will get early access before the public rollout.

ROLLOUT TIMELINE:

Initial tests began in March 2025. The feature is expected to be widely available soon with Android 16 QPR1. Third-party app support will come later with the QPR2 update.

WHY IT MATTERS:

Though it seems like a small change, it offers great convenience, especially for drivers and passengers. Users can glance at their phone to get real-time travel status, remaining distance, and progress without unlocking the device.