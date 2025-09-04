Apple tolaunch LLM Siri AI assistant in early 2026

Apple is preparing to launch a new-generation AI assistant called "LLM Siri" in early 2026. According to Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman, this technology, internally described as an "answer engine," will advance Siri's search and information access capabilities.

LLM Siri is not the "full-featured" AI Siri version announced at WWDC 2024 but postponed. Instead, it will function more like a web search engine, providing concise, clear answers to general knowledge questions by summarizing information from multiple sources.

Apple plans to make this feature available first through Siri, with later integration into Spotlight search and the Safari browser, allowing users to access summaries that include text, visuals, multimedia, and local information.

The company internally calls this version "World Knowledge Answers." It is expected to operate similarly to AI-powered search summaries offered by Google and OpenAI platforms.

Analysts say LLM Siri will be part of Apple's Siri updates planned for next year, aiming for a launch in early 2026 though no official release date is confirmed yet.

Apple delayed the main AI upgrade for Siri, originally introduced during the iPhone 16 launch in 2024, amid lawsuits from users over "misleading advertising."

The highly anticipated full Siri AI upgrade is now expected in 2027 with iOS 28 (or iOS 20 under the new naming scheme), but LLM Siri's earlier rollout in 2026 seems increasingly likely.