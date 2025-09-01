5 Turkish defense firms enter global top 100 list in 2025

Five of Türkiye's defense companies were a part of the global top 100 most valuable defense firms list in 2025, according to Defense News' Top 100 list.

Aselsan was the most valued Turkish defense firm in the list, ranking 43rd with $3.54 billion in defense revenue.

Meanwhile, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) ranked 47th, Roketsan 71st, Asfat 78th, and MKE 80th.

TAI climbed three steps compared to the previous year's list, ASFAT soared 16 steps, while MKE rose four.

Meanwhile, the top 10 companies on the list included six from the US, two from China, and one each from the UK and France.

Lockheed Martin maintained its top spot with $68.39 billion in defense revenue, followed by RTX and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation.

Northrop Grumman ranked fourth and General Dynamics fifth, while BAE Systems ranked sixth.

Boeing ranked seventh, China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited eighth, L3Harris Technologies ninth, and Thales tenth.

The list included 48 companies from the US, six from the UK, five each from Türkiye, France, and China, four from Germany, and three each from South Korea and Israel.