Chinese social media platform WeChat to regulate AI-generated content with labels

Chinese social media platform WeChat announced on Sunday that it will introduce explicit and implicit labels for artificial intelligence (AI)-generated synthetic content.

According to Global Times, the move is aimed at improving content identification, ensuring transparency, and maintaining credibility, while also fostering a safe and healthy platform environment.

Starting Monday, social media accounts are required to label AI-generated content; whether it's text, images, audio, video, or virtual scenes, using both explicit and implicit markers.

This initiative, shared by the platform's content security account, Shanhu, will aim to help users clearly recognize AI-created content.

WeChat also emphasized that users must proactively declare when posting AI-generated or synthetic content. Additionally, the new rules prohibit users from altering, deleting, or concealing the AI labels attached to such content.

The platform also warned against using AI to spread false or illegal information, or engage in any activities that violate regulations.





