KAZAN YOUTH SUMMIT SESSION ON AIS RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Experts discussed the promises and perils of artificial intelligence (AI) in education during a session on personalized and inclusive learning at the 4th Kazan Global Youth Summit.

The session, moderated by the director of the Selet Youth Center, Aigul Gabdrakhmanova, brought together international specialists to examine how digital technologies can create equal educational opportunities while addressing emerging challenges.

Gabdrakhmanova outlined the Russian republic of Tatarstan's 15-year effort to build robust digital infrastructure, emphasizing how digitalization serves as a tool to unlock every child's potential. The region has implemented digital education environment projects focused on creating systems tailored to children's individual interests and learning needs.

Nancy Law, deputy director of Hong Kong's Center for Information Technology in Education, highlighted the rapid advancement of technology and AI while stressing the need to prioritize youth and societal welfare. She warned that failure to address digital divides between sectors, generations and communities could prove harmful to young people.

Law noted that human intelligence is evolving due to technological access, cautioning that students with inadequate digital literacy face higher risks of internet addiction, cyberbullying, cybercrime and mental stress. She emphasized that accessing digital technology without proper digital literacy can be detrimental.

The discussion addressed AI's capacity to support personalized learning, writing, creative thinking and research analysis. Law said that generative AI systems demonstrate high-level performance on professional examinations, raising ethical concerns about academic integrity.

Sukhrob Khoshmukhamedov, Chief of the External Relations and Communications Section at the UN Volunteers Program, emphasized that while AI and technological developments offer tremendous opportunities, they also contain deep inequalities. He identified digital exclusion as one of the most urgent barriers to inclusive education, particularly affecting vulnerable groups.

Dania Mubiden, the founder of Drawit Research, presented work on AI-assisted child psychology assessment through drawings. Her team developed functional AI that creates patterns allowing children to match facial expressions rather than draw directly. The system analyzes children's drawings to provide emotional analysis, personality traits and parenting recommendations.

Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Alyatari, executive director of the Arab Youth Network for Sustainable Development, advocated for universal digitalization while noting that traditional teaching methods persist in some countries. He emphasized the need to support teachers in adopting technology more effectively.

The 4th Kazan Global Youth Summit, for which Anadolu serves as the global communication partner, runs through Aug. 30, addressing key issues facing young people in Organization of Islamic Cooperation member countries.





