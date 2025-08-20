GOOGLE GOES AFTER APPLES IPHONE WITH AI SMARTPHONES

Google is challenging its rival Apple with an artificial intelligence (AI) offensive just before the anticipated launch of new iPhones.



The new Pixel 10 series features AI capabilities such as call translations and a "camera coach" that offers photo composition suggestions, the company said in a press release issued on Wednesday.



In the more expensive, high-end Pro models of the Pixel 10 series, generative AI is directly integrated into the camera, creating artificial details at high zoom levels.



Google also plans to offer health recommendations on its new Pixel 4 smartwatch under the acquired Fitbit brand.



Apple has struggled with AI, having to delay a new version of its assistant software Siri, which was expected to be more useful in daily life by accessing various user data, to next year.



Meanwhile, Google is deeply integrating its AI software Gemini into its own Pixel devices and other smartphones using the Android operating system, also developed by the internet giant.



In recent years, Apple has introduced individual AI features for photos and text editing.



In another move against the competition, Google has added a telephoto camera to the entry-level Pixel 10 model, which is often missing in this price range.



The US company previously viewed Pixel phones as a prototype smartphone to demonstrate the capabilities of the Android system.



The market shares of previous models were small, partly because Google cannot undermine the business of its Android partners.



With the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which can be unfolded into a compact tablet, users are expected to benefit from additional screen space when taking photos. Alongside the camera image, the display shows the gallery of recent photos.



It is also the first foldable phone to offer higher dust protection.



