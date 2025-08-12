Russia blocks WhatsApp, Telegram calls

Due to sanctions preventing necessary infrastructure upgrades, Russia has started blocking calls made through WhatsApp and Telegram.

According to Downdetector data, Russian users have reported issues with WhatsApp and Telegram calls since the morning.

Russian media reported that mobile operators sent a letter to the Russian government explaining that infrastructure upgrades could not be completed due to sanctions.

Operators noted that internet traffic has increased and requested blocking WhatsApp and Telegram calls to reduce the load.

No official statement has been made, but some Russian officials argue the block is necessary to combat phone fraud.

On July 18, some deputies from Russia's lower house of parliament, the Duma, called for WhatsApp to be banned, citing threats to national security.