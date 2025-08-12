Rising AI friendships highlight growing loneliness, experts warn

More people are turning to AI chats to share secrets, vent anger, or ease loneliness. Experts say this reflects a growing emotional void in modern society.

Communication expert Betül Şatır calls AI friendships a symptom of "invisible loneliness," offering shallow but accessible interactions. Unlike real friendships, she says, they require no effort or emotional investment.

Psychologist Murat Akkaya adds that AI provides a "safe space" without judgment, appealing especially to those with social anxiety. But relying on AI for connection, he warns, may deepen isolation over time.

Younger generations, born into the digital world, often prefer these controlled, virtual connections. Some even shout at AI, a form of emotional release linked to powerlessness and suppressed aggression.

Experts agree: AI may offer temporary comfort, but it can't replace the depth and growth that come from real, human relationships.