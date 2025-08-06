China unveils 1st humanoid robot capable of operating across scenarios

China has introduced its first humanoid robot designed for cross-scenario cluster operations, featuring a "one-brain-multi-form" system that enables a single AI brain to operate across multiple robot forms, local media reported Wednesday.

The robot, named Ling Shu, is based on an embodied intelligent large-model architecture. It stands 1.66 meters (5.4 feet) tall, weighs 40 kilograms (88 pounds), and features 33 degrees of freedom. It is capable of omnidirectional movement and can adapt to uneven or complex terrain.

Developed jointly by Youibot Robotics in Hefei and the Embodied Intelligent Robot Research Institute—a venture with Xi'an Jiaotong University—Ling Shu is intended to carry out a range of industrial tasks, from equipment inspection to material loading.

Zhang Chaohui, founder of Youibot Robotics, told Science and Technology Daily that the "one-brain-multi-form" model enables flexible deployment of robotic forms tailored to specific industrial use cases. He said the robot reflects growing demand for multitasking robots across sectors.

In e-commerce warehouses, Ling Shu can pick up packages with one hand while scanning them with the other. A "beep" confirms system entry.

"The entire process integrates force control in the hands and a 3D visual perception system, enabling seamless omnidirectional movement," said Zhao Wanqiu, co-founder of Youibot Robotics.

He added that Ling Shu's millimeter-level precision allows it to sort parcels, detect faults, handle wafers, and conduct inspections in complex industrial environments.





