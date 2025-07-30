YouTube expands AI-powered protections for teen users in US

YouTube has announced on Tuesday that it will begin rolling out a machine learning-based age estimation system in the US over the coming weeks, aiming to provide more tailored protections for teen users.

The new artificial intelligence (AI) technology will assess user behavior, including video categories, search patterns, and account longevity, to infer whether a user is under 18, regardless of the birthdate listed on the account, according to a blog post by the company.

"When the system identifies a teen user, we'll automatically apply our age-appropriate experiences and protections," YouTube stated, listing features such as the disabling of personalized ads, activation of digital wellbeing tools, and safeguards against repetitive content recommendations.

If users are incorrectly classified as underage, they will be able to verify their age through official documentation or a credit card.

The new system, which builds on YouTube's earlier initiatives like YouTube Kids and supervised accounts, has already been used in other unspecified markets.

The company said it would closely monitor its rollout in the US before expanding it further.

"We're proud to again be at the forefront of introducing technology that allows us to deliver safety protections while preserving teen privacy," YouTube stated.

Only users who are inferred or verified to be over 18 will be permitted to access age-restricted content deemed inappropriate for younger audiences.

YouTube confirmed it will collaborate with content creators and monitor user experience throughout the rollout process.





