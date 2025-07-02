Major outage hits social media platform X

A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and the X logo are seen in this illustration taken January 23, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

A major internet outage has struck users on the X social media platform Wednesday, according to data from Downdetector.

The platform experienced outages affecting tens of thousands of users, with 14,000 reporting issues around 1400GMT.

About 52% of the reports indicated issues connecting to the app, 42% related to the website, and 6% reported server connection issues.

Reports showed that it was an international outage and not an incident related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.

The company has yet to comment on the problem.

Downdetector's data is based on user reports, so the actual number of affected users may differ.