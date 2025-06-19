SpaceX Starship explodes during 'routine' test: Texas officials

A SpaceX Starship exploded during a "routine" test late Wednesday in Texas, local law enforcement said, adding that no injuries had been reported and an investigation into the cause was underway.

"During a routine static fire test at Starbase, Texas, SpaceX's Starship 36 suffered a catastrophic failure and exploded," according to a post by the Cameron County authorities on Facebook, adding it happened shortly after 11pm (0400 GMT Thursday).

Elon Musk's Space X said on his social media platform X that the Starship was "preparing for the tenth flight test (when it) experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase."