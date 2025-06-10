ChatGPT faces global outage with disrupted services

OpenAI's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, along with its related services, experienced a widespread outage Tuesday, leaving thousands of users across the globe unable to access the platform, according to user reports and the company's status page.
Downdetector, a service that monitors website disruptions, reported a sharp increase in user complaints, with thousands globally citing issues accessing ChatGPT, including error messages and slow response times.
The site's data showed a significant spike in outage reports, though it's unclear if all users were affected.
The outage also affected the related services, with OpenAI acknowledging the issue on its status page, stating: "Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across APIs, ChatGPT, and Sora."
The company said it is actively investigating but has not provided a timeline for resolution.