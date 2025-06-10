ChatGPT faces global outage with disrupted services

A response in Chinese by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, is seen on its website in this illustration picture taken February 9, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

OpenAI's AI chatbot, ChatGPT, along with its related services, experienced a widespread outage Tuesday, leaving thousands of users across the globe unable to access the platform, according to user reports and the company's status page.

Downdetector, a service that monitors website disruptions, reported a sharp increase in user complaints, with thousands globally citing issues accessing ChatGPT, including error messages and slow response times.

The site's data showed a significant spike in outage reports, though it's unclear if all users were affected.

The outage also affected the related services, with OpenAI acknowledging the issue on its status page, stating: "Some users are experiencing elevated error rates and latency across APIs, ChatGPT, and Sora."

The company said it is actively investigating but has not provided a timeline for resolution.