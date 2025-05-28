Japan passes AI law targeting misuse risks

Japan passed a law Wednesday to promote artificial intelligence while addressing risks tied to its misuse, including potential crimes, data breaches, and copyright violations, Jiji Press reported.

The bill cleared the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, with backing from the ruling coalition and opposition lawmakers. It had already been approved by the House of Representatives in April.

Responding to growing concern over AI-generated misinformation, the law enables the government to publicly identify companies involved in criminal activity using AI tools.

Authorities will be allowed to launch investigations, issue warnings, and inform the public in cases where AI-related incidents infringe on citizens' rights or interests. Businesses must cooperate with any such measures.





