Cybersecurity event DevSecOps kicks off in Istanbul

The third edition of DevSecOps (Development, Security and Operations) Days Istanbul Conference, which brings together experts, sector representatives, software engineers and cybersecurity professionals, began at Borsa Istanbul on Wednesday.

The event is organized under the theme, "AI for DevSecOps," underscoring AI's role in the development, security and organization processes.

The conference kicked off with Borsa Istanbul's traditional "gong ceremony," and opening remarks by IT Association Chair Mehmet Ali Serttas, Borsa Istanbul's Chief Information Officer (CIO) Erdinc Tutam, Takasbank's CIO Taskin Oker, Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Burcu Dogan Kasabaci, and Turkish Finance Ministry's CIO Mert Ozarar.

The speakers highlighted the AI's increasing role in today's world and cybersecurity trends.

The two-day program will host numerous panels, discussions and workshops for DevSecOps practices and processes, as well as cybersecurity issues and AI security. Anadolu serves as its global communications partner.

DevSecOps is an application development methodology that automates the integration of security and security practices at every stage of the software development lifecycle from original design to integration, testing, delivery, and deployment.





