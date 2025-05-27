Tesla sales in April plunge more than half in EU

The US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla's sales dropped by 52.6% in April on a yearly basis, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) data released on Tuesday showed.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla sold 5,475 units of vehicle in April, ACEA's report showed, while this figure was at 11,540 units in April 2024 in the EU.

In Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association, and the UK, Tesla's sales also fell by 49% to 7,261 units in April 2025, versus the same month last year.

Meanwhile, battery electric car sales soared by 34.1% to 145,341 units in the EU.

Tesla's sales have been rapidly declining in Europe in the past few months due to the CEO Elon Musk's controversial political stance and the intervention in politics of Europe.





