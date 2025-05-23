EU, US authorities take down malware network

European, American and Canadian authorities have taken down over 300 servers worldwide and issued international arrest warrants against 20 suspects in a crackdown on malware, EU agency for criminal justice cooperation Eurojust said in a statement, the latest phase in Operation Endgame.

BY THE NUMBERS German, French, Dutch, Danish, British, American and Canadian authorities joined forces this week against the world's most dangerous malware variants and the perpetrators behind them.

More than three dozen suspects were identified and 20 individuals criminally charged. Over 300 servers worldwide were taken down, 650 domains were neutralised and 3.5 million euros in cryptocurrency were seized.

The actions follow efforts in May 2024, which had been the largest-ever operation against botnets.

In total, 21.2 million euros have been seized during the an operation started in 2024.