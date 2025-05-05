ULAK communications to launch 5G services in Istanbul by 2025

ULAK Communications, which is conducting field trials for national solutions to transition to 5G technology, will implement 5G services by the end of 2025 by setting up Smart Transportation Systems infrastructure in the Hasdal region.

TEKNOFEST KKTC, held under the auspices of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Presidency, features 132 institutions including public organizations, tech giants, universities, and media outlets. ULAK Communications participated in the event, showcasing its national communication solutions and products.

The company continues its activities with the vision of developing communication technologies with national products. ULAK Communications provides uninterrupted and secure communication services with 3,130 4.5G base stations across Turkey.

Ruşen Kömürcü, CEO of ULAK Communications, highlighted their focus on meeting 5G infrastructure and software needs with national solutions. "We are continuing field trial tests for the 5G transition process with industrial organizations and operators," he said.

ULAK is also working on the necessary technological development for establishing 5G networks while continuing field tests for 4.5G + 5G base stations. "By the end of 2025, we will implement 5G services by installing Smart Transportation Systems infrastructure along a 40-kilometer corridor between the Hasdal Interchange and Istanbul Airport," he explained.

Kömürcü also mentioned their efforts in international markets, particularly in Tajikistan, Niger, and Sudan, where ULAK base stations provide private network solutions. "We aim to accelerate our exports, especially to Turkish-speaking countries and Africa, with both private and operator network solutions," he added.

ULAK Communications is not just a communication technology producer but also a globally competitive brand, and Kömürcü emphasized their commitment to contributing to Turkey's tech exports.