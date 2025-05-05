Türkiye plans to build nuclear-powered submarine

In recent years, the Turkish Navy has made significant strides, with the new goal being the construction of a nuclear-powered submarine. This ambitious goal represents a serious political, military, economic, and technological challenge. Experts believe that achieving this goal will have significant impacts across various sectors.

One of the areas where Türkiye has recently gained attention is military ship projects, which are not only focused on producing platforms based on need but also on minimizing foreign dependence wherever possible. Given the successes of the National Ship (MİLGEM) and National Submarine (MİLDEN) projects, it is no surprise that Ankara is aiming to develop a nuclear-powered platform.

The most noteworthy aspect is that this goal was expressed by the Commander of the Turkish Navy, Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, for the first time in a public interview. He said, "For 139 years, our national desire has been to build a submarine independent of foreign countries. After MİLDEN, we will take an important step towards nuclear-powered submarines."

In an interview with Devrim Yaylalı, an expert closely following Türkiye's defense industry, he discussed the details of Türkiye's goal of building a nuclear-powered submarine.

"TÜRKİYE WILL JOIN THE ELITE COUNTRIES IN THIS FIELD"

Yaylalı emphasized that owning a nuclear-powered submarine is a significant force projection tool. He pointed out that achieving this capability would place Türkiye among a select group of countries, including the U.S., Russia, China, France, the UK, and India. These countries are capable of designing, building, and maintaining nuclear-powered submarines independently. Yaylalı also noted that designing, producing, and using nuclear-powered submarines requires advancements not just in military or technological fields, but also in economic and human resource sectors.

"THE EXPERIENCE WILL CONTRIBUTE TO FUTURE PROJECTS"

Yaylalı believes that the roadmaps followed in the MİLGEM and MİLDEN projects will help guide future projects. However, he emphasized that cooperation with countries capable of advanced nuclear propulsion technologies would be crucial.

He also explained that nuclear-powered submarines have nearly unlimited endurance, allowing them to operate anywhere in the world without surfacing for fuel. This strategic reach would provide Türkiye with greater flexibility in force projection, reconnaissance, and global influence.

"IT IS A MAJOR CHALLENGE"

Yaylalı also pointed out the technological challenges Türkiye will face in designing, building, and maintaining nuclear-powered submarines. He stressed that Türkiye would need to develop or acquire the necessary knowledge to build nuclear reactors capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of submarine operations. This requires highly trained personnel, operational safety in design, reactor design, fuel cycle management, radiation shielding, and emergency protocols.

Türkiye has a nuclear research program and some experience with nuclear energy, but it does not yet have the expertise and infrastructure to build nuclear reactors for submarines. To overcome this, Türkiye may need to seek partnerships or technology transfer agreements. This project is not a short-term venture, and it carries strategic and financial risks. If not managed with proper resources and stages, it could lead to significant delays or sunk costs, as seen with similar programs in other countries.

Nevertheless, with the right political will, technological investment, and international cooperation, Türkiye can eventually achieve this vision. While the road ahead is long and challenging, the Turkish Navy has clearly stated its vision. Time and further steps will be needed to see where this process will lead.