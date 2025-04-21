Humanoid robots compete in historic half marathon in Beijing

A historic first took place in China as bipedal humanoid robots competed for the first time in an official half marathon alongside humans. Despite the impressive technology, the robots lagged behind their human counterparts.

Held in the Yizhuang district of Beijing, home to major tech firms, the 21-kilometer race featured robots running in designated lanes alongside around 12,000 people. Challenges included inclines, turns, and long distances. Just like human runners take water breaks, robots were allowed battery changes—each incurring a 10-minute time penalty.

WINNER: TIANGONG ULTRA

The first robot to finish was Tiangong Ultra, developed by the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center. Standing 1.8 meters tall, it completed the race in 2 hours and 40 minutes—far behind the human world record of 56 minutes. It required only three battery changes, though a handler had to support it throughout due to balance issues. Many robots ran with similar assistance or were controlled via tethers or remote devices.

"WE SURPASSED WESTERN ROBOTS"

Tang Jian, the center's tech director, credited Tiangong Ultra's long legs and gait-mimicking algorithm for its performance. "Not to exaggerate, but no Western robot can match Tiangong in sports achievements," he claimed.

Chinese humanoid robots have recently gone viral for skills like cycling, kicking, and flipping. These advancements reflect China's push to catch up with the U.S. in tech. In 2023, China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology labeled humanoid robotics a "new frontier in tech competition," aiming for mass production and robust supply chains by 2025.

HUMANS STILL LEAD

While the race reignited debates on whether AI and robots might surpass humans, at least in running, people remain ahead. Amateur runners easily outpaced the robots—many even filming the unique race on their phones.