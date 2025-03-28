Newly discovered massive spiral galaxy challenges understanding of cosmic evolution

An international team of astronomers led by researchers from Christ University in Bangalore, India has uncovered a spiral galaxy nearly a billion light-years away that challenges our understanding of cosmic evolution.

The findings, published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society on March 20, not only redefine our view of galaxy evolution but also open new doors in astrophysics.

The galaxy, 2MASX J23453268−0449256, is three times the size of the Milky Way and houses a supermassive black hole that produces colossal radio jets stretching six million light-years. These jets, typically found in elliptical galaxies, are unheard of in spirals.

"This discovery is more than just an oddity-it forces us to rethink how galaxies evolve and how supermassive black holes grow in them and shape their environments," Professor Joydeep Bagchi, the study's lead author, said in a statement.

"If a spiral galaxy can not only survive but thrive under such extreme conditions, what does this mean for the future of galaxies like our own Milky Way?" Bagchi said.

Despite the violent energy emanating from its core, the galaxy's structure remains undisturbed, with well-defined spiral arms, a luminous central bar and an intact stellar ring.

It also harbors a vast halo of hot gas, preventing star formation, as the black hole's jets act like a cosmic furnace.

This phenomenon raises alarming questions about the future of our own galaxy.

While the Milky Way's black hole, known as Sagittarius A*, is currently dormant, a tidal disruption event (TDE) could trigger similar jet activity, potentially devastating life on Earth.

The researchers warned that if a TDE were aimed near Earth, it could damage our atmosphere, harm DNA, and raise mutation rates.

The study also revealed that the galaxy has 10 times more dark matter than the Milky Way, a crucial factor in its stability.

"Understanding these rare galaxies could provide vital clues about the unseen forces governing the universe-including the nature of dark matter, the long-term fate of galaxies, and the origin of life," said co-author Shankar Ray.