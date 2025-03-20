Türkiye simplifies drone registration with new system

With the implementation of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Tracking and Traffic Management System Project, the registration and flight approval processes for UAVs will be simplified, and no additional permission will be required for hobbyist UAV flights.

The response to a question submitted by Mustafa Bilici, a member of the New Way Party in Izmir, regarding the usage conditions of drones weighing less than 250 grams, was provided by the Strategy Development Directorate of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

In the Directorate's response, it was noted that detailed information on the necessary registration, permissions, and flight restrictions for UAVs can be found on the official website of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM). The response included the following statement:

"With the implementation of the UAV Tracking and Traffic Management System Project, which is near completion by SHGM, the registration and flight approval processes for the increasingly numerous UAVs will be simplified, and as a result, no additional permission will be required for hobby flights. Additionally, the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Instruction (SHT-UAV) will be revised, and approval processes will be carried out according to the type of flights planned in the designated flight areas.

Furthermore, within the scope of this project, new national legislation is being prepared, referencing the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). As a result of this work, the relevant regulations will come into force, taking into account sectoral opinions."