China sets record with 12,900 km quantum communication via satellite

An international research team led by Chinese scientists set a new record in quantum communication by transmitting data via satellite over a distance of 12,900 kilometers between China and South Africa. According to Xinhua News Agency, researchers from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences successfully performed real-time quantum key distribution (QKD) from a ground station in China to a ground station in South Africa using the Jinan-1 technology test satellite.

By transmitting encrypted signals over a distance of 12,900 kilometers, the team achieved the longest secure quantum communication in the world.

The experiment is seen as groundbreaking in terms of demonstrating the potential for secure global quantum communication.

Previously, researchers from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences had set a record in 2022 by performing quantum key distribution over a 833-kilometer fiber optic cable.