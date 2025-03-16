Bayraktar KEMANKEŞ demonstrates top performance in cruise test

The tests of the artificial intelligence-based mini cruise missile Bayraktar KEMANKEŞ 1, developed by Baykar, continue. The missile successfully completed its latest cruise test.

The national and original mini smart cruise missile Bayraktar KEMANKEŞ 1 passed another test.

The artificial intelligence-based KEMANKEŞ also received full marks from its latest cruise test.

Baykar Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar announced the development on his social media account. He also shared a video of the moments when the test was carried out.

It can fly autonomously with its artificial intelligence-supported autopilot system

KEMANKEŞ 1 was developed by Baykar to be used against strategic targets.

It can be launched from Bayraktar AKINCI TİHA, Bayraktar TB2 and TB3 UAVs. The mini smart cruise missile can stay in the air for one hour.

Thanks to its jet engine, it can quickly travel and be effective against the riskiest targets behind enemy lines. It can also fly autonomously with its artificial intelligence-supported autopilot system.

KEMANKEŞ has the ability to operate in night and day conditions.

Thanks to the Artificial Intelligence Supported Optical Guidance System, it can recognize its target and destroy it with pinpoint accuracy even in difficult weather conditions.









