Türksat partners with Eutelsat for global In-flight internet services

At the Satellite 2025, the world's largest satellite fair held in Washington, Turkish satellite operator Türksat introduced its products and services while exploring international collaboration opportunities. As part of this, Türksat signed a cooperation agreement with French satellite operator Eutelsat to provide global in-flight internet services for the aviation industry.

Türksat General Manager Ahmet Hamdi Atalay, who attended the fair in Washington, stated that they held numerous meetings during the event and signed a contract with Eutelsat, one of Europe's largest satellite operators. He added that discussions are ongoing with other companies as well.

Atalay elaborated on the agreement with Eutelsat, explaining that Türksat will provide internet services to Turkish Airlines (THY) and its subsidiary AJet's planes. He emphasized that the service would cover regions outside Türksat's current satellite coverage area, with plans for cooperation with other satellite operators.

Regarding the first domestically developed communication satellite, Türksat 6A, Atalay highlighted that its television broadcasting tests are successfully continuing, and services from Türksat 3A will gradually be moved to Türksat 6A. He also mentioned that the satellite will be launched for service soon after completing tests.

Atalay also pointed out that Türksat aims to expand its service exports using Türksat 6A, focusing on regions including Africa, the Turkish world, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and Europe, and is currently in discussions with potential clients at the fair.

Atalay further noted that the satellite sector requires continuous development, with the life span of satellites typically around 15 years. Türksat plans to launch a new satellite within the next 3-4 years.

Additionally, Atalay spoke about the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and Türksat's efforts in the field, including the establishment of a Directorate of Artificial Intelligence and Smart Systems. Türksat is leveraging AI to enhance satellite operations and expand service offerings while developing its own AI solutions.