Airbus aims for big 2025 boost in passenger jet production

After a bumpy year in 2024, the world's largest aircraft manufacturer Airbus wants to deliver more jets this year, as its US rival Boeing continues to struggle with internal crises.



Airbus on Thursday announced the target of delivering around 820 passenger jets in 2025, more than 50 more than in the previous year.



Last year, the European manufacturer increased its revenues by 6% to €69 billion ($72 billion). However, the adjusted operating profit fell by 8% to €5.4 billion.



In addition to deliveries, Airbus is also aiming to improve this key figure this year. The company forecast operating profit before exceptional items to rise to around €7 billion.



In 2024, Airbus delivered 766 commercial aircraft, fewer than originally planned due to a shortage of components.



Burdens in the manufacturer's space business and trouble with the Airbus A400M military transport aircraft also weighed on earnings.



Consolidated net income grew again by 12% to €4.2 billion, after suffering from unfavourable exchange rates in the previous year.



While Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury is sticking to the company's latest expansion plans for passenger jet production, buyers of the new A350F freight aircraft will have to wait longer for their aircraft.



Instead of 2026, the first A350F aircraft will not enter service until the second half of 2027.



Shareholders can expect a higher dividend for 2024, the company announced.



Airbus intends to pay out €3 per share, including €1 as a special dividend. For 2023, Airbus had paid investors €2.80 per share, including a €1 a special dividend.



