Türkiye to launch new satellite to replace Türksat 3A

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that the theoretical lifespan of the Türksat 3A satellite, which is currently active in space, has been completed. "We have started preparations for a new satellite to replace Türksat 3A. We plan for this satellite to be domestic and national, with more advanced capabilities," he said.

Minister Uraloğlu made an assessment regarding Türksat's satellite operations.

Recalling that Türkiye's space journey began with Türksat 1A and continued with the domestic and national satellite Türksat 6A, Uraloğlu stated that there are currently six communication satellites in space: 3A, 4A, 4B, 5A, 5B, and 6A.

Uraloğlu also mentioned that the domestically produced Göktürk observation satellite is also active in space. "The first domestic and national communication satellite, Türksat 6A, holds special importance for us. It was entirely designed by Turkish engineers and manufactured by Turkish companies. We are now in the final stages of testing, and it will start providing service very soon," he said.

With the launch of Türksat 6A, Türksat will operate six satellites simultaneously for the first time and will have four satellites operating at the same longitude, Uraloğlu pointed out, emphasizing that Türksat, with its expanding capacity, will offer many products and services in satellite communication to global customers.

Uraloğlu stated that Türksat has launched three new communication satellites into space since 2021, and few countries can launch three communication satellites in 3-4 years.

"Türkiye has great potential in space studies" Uraloğlu emphasized that Türkiye has made significant progress in space and satellite technologies in the last 30-40 years, particularly in the last 20 years. "Our investments in space technologies are critical steps that will define our country's future position. Türksat 3A, which is currently active in space, has completed its theoretical lifespan, but it can still be used for a few more years. We have started preparations for a new satellite to replace Türksat 3A. We plan for this satellite to be domestic and national, with more advanced capabilities. Türksat 3A is currently our oldest satellite in space."

Uraloğlu pointed out that Türkiye has great potential in space studies, and private sector interest in this field is also increasing.

Stating that Türksat is one of the region's strongest satellite operators, Uraloğlu said, "We are increasing our strength and capacity every day. Today, not only Türksat but also many companies are working in the space field. Low Earth orbit satellites are being launched, and new projects are being developed. In the very near future, Türkiye may have a very different position in space."