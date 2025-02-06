Social media addiction grows as algorithms keep users hooked

Social media platforms have developed algorithms that lead to addiction, with the average user scrolling about 93 meters per day—the length of the Statue of Liberty.

These algorithms are designed to keep users engaged for longer periods, and as a result, the time spent on platforms has been increasing each year.

This has raised concerns, and countries like Australia are taking legal steps to limit social media use for individuals under 16. Social media platforms, like Meta, TikTok, and X, use personalized content and psychological triggers, such as novelty and rewards, to keep users scrolling, often leading to behavioral addiction.