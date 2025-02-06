OpenAI confirms global service outage for reasons unknown

ChatGPT experienced an outage worldwide on Wednesday as confirmed by OpenAI, the owner of the artificial intelligence chatbot.

According to Downdetector, 22,000 users reported issues in OpenAI's Sora and ChatGPT API.

Through its status page, OpenAI confirmed its services were unavailable and reported the issue on Wednesday evening. The company said they are investigating the issue, which has also affected developers and businesses that have integrated ChatGPT into their applications.

The reason behind the outage is not yet known but as the company investigates, a fix has already been implemented.

According to reports, the company has observed partial recovery but is still working on a full solution.