Boom supersonic breaks sound barrier with XB-1 test flight

American aerospace company Boom Supersonic has achieved a major milestone by surpassing the sound barrier with its supersonic test aircraft, XB-1. This success marks the first time a civilian aircraft has reached supersonic speed since the Concorde was retired in 2003. Boom aims to launch commercial supersonic flights by 2029.

Breaking the sound barrier is defined as a plane exceeding the speed at which sound waves propagate in air, creating shockwaves around the aircraft. A fighter jet reaching supersonic speed can only be heard by observers on the ground when the shockwave reaches them.

After Concorde, next-generation supersonic aircraft The most well-known example of supersonic commercial flights was Concorde, operated by British Airways and Air France between 1976 and 2003. Capable of reaching Mach 2, Concorde completed the London-New York route in about three hours, making it the fastest passenger aircraft of its time. However, high fuel consumption, production costs, and a fatal crash in 2000 led to its retirement.

Challenges of supersonic flight One of the biggest barriers to the widespread use of supersonic flights in commercial aviation is the "sonic boom" noise. In the 1970s, the U.S. banned supersonic flights over land because of this. Newer supersonic aircraft are focusing on quieter engines and aerodynamic designs to address this issue.

Boom Supersonic's goal Boom plans to break the sound barrier again with its next-generation supersonic passenger aircraft, Overture. The aircraft is expected to reach Mach 1.7 and complete the New York-Rome route in just four hours and 40 minutes. Additionally, the aircraft will use 100% sustainable aviation fuel to improve fuel efficiency.

The X-59 project, developed by NASA and Lockheed Martin, also aims to achieve "quiet" supersonic flight. The aircraft's long nose design aims to disperse shockwaves and minimize the sonic boom, with test flights planned in the U.S.

Will supersonic flights become widespread in the future? Boom Supersonic claims that Overture will be faster but quieter than today's commercial passenger aircraft. However, it's important to remember that Concorde was also met with excitement but did not fully meet expectations.

As remote work continues to rise, the demand for private jets and fast flights remains a topic of discussion. However, advancements in technology may allow supersonic flights to make a comeback in the future.