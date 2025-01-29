DeepSeek hit by cyberattacks, White House investigates

Chinese AI company DeepSeek announced it is facing "large-scale malicious attacks" affecting its services. Chinese state media claimed the attacks originated from U.S.-based IP addresses, though the BBC could not independently verify this.

WHITE HOUSE INVESTIGATES

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) is investigating the situation.

DEEPSEEK'S RISE AND U.S. AI COMPETITION

DeepSeek's low-cost but powerful AI model has drawn attention in Silicon Valley. Its rapid rise comes as the U.S. invests billions in AI, with former President Donald Trump recently unveiling a $500 billion AI plan.

DeepSeek did not respond to BBC's request for comment, but a warning on its website stated that service disruptions might occur due to ongoing attacks.

REPEATED CYBERATTACKS RAISE CONCERNS

This marks the second attack on DeepSeek this week. Chinese state TV channel CCTV's Yuyuan Tantian reported that the company has faced multiple cyberattacks in recent weeks, with increasing intensity.

DeepSeek's AI model has gained popularity among tech enthusiasts, leading to a surge in app downloads. This initially caused a dip in U.S. tech stocks, which later rebounded.

While U.S. experts maintain that America holds a clear lead in AI, they note that despite China's investments, DeepSeek is not among the country's top tech firms.

WHITE HOUSE REVIEWS SECURITY RISKS

The White House is assessing DeepSeek's development for national security risks. Reports claim the U.S. Navy has banned the use of DeepSeek's application. Leavitt confirmed the NSC is evaluating potential threats.

David Sacks, the White House's new "AI and Crypto Czar," suggested that DeepSeek may have copied models from major U.S. firms like OpenAI through a process called "knowledge distillation."

"There is significant evidence that DeepSeek has refined its models by extracting knowledge from OpenAI," Sacks told Fox News, adding that U.S. AI firms will take measures to prevent such practices.

OpenAI echoed these concerns, stating that foreign companies are attempting to steal information from U.S.-based AI models. "As a leading AI developer, we implement various countermeasures to protect our intellectual property," OpenAI said.

TRUMP: U.S. WILL MAINTAIN AI LEADERSHIP

The DeepSeek situation has caused market fluctuations, with Trump calling it a "wake-up call" for the U.S. but also acknowledging potential benefits. "If we can achieve the same results at a lower cost, that's a good thing," he said.

Trump reaffirmed that the U.S. will continue to lead in AI innovation.