OpenAI announces new artificial intelligence tool

OpenAI, the developer of the AI chatbot ChatGPT, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool called Operator that can perform tasks for users such as planning vacations, making reservations and ordering groceries.

OpenAI said that Operator can perform various repetitive browser tasks and that the AI tool is available to "Pro" users in the US from operator.chatgpt.com as of today.

Operator will be improved with what is learned from users, and it is planned to expand the application to Plus, Team and Enterprise users and to integrate these capabilities into ChatGPT in the future.

It will be able to use its reasoning capabilities to self-correct if it encounters difficulties or makes mistakes, the statement noted, adding the tool will provide a smooth and collaborative experience by giving control back to the user when it needs help.

The AI tool can also perform a wide range of tasks, including navigating a website, typing and clicking buttons.



