Instagram launches new video creation app "Edits"

Instagram, the social media platform under Meta, has announced the launch of its new video creation app, "Edits." While Chinese company ByteDance's social media app TikTok and mobile video editing app CapCut continue to face legal battles in the U.S., Instagram President Adam Mosseri introduced the new app in a video posted on his social media account.

In his post, Mosseri stated, "A lot is happening in the world right now, but regardless, we believe it is our responsibility to create the most engaging tools for video creators, not only on Instagram but across all platforms."

Mosseri emphasized that Edits is not just a video editing tool but aims to be a "complete suite of creative tools" for video creation on mobile phones.

He also mentioned that Edits is currently available for free pre-order and is planned for release in February, with the App Store listing its official launch date as March 13.

Meanwhile, TikTok was recently banned in the U.S. under a law that mandates it be sold to an American company or face a ban. CapCut, too, has been blocked in the country.

In a statement about the TikTok ban, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said, "On Monday, I will issue an executive order extending the deadline for the law's provisions so that we can reach a deal to protect our national security." Trump also stated that companies supporting the ban would not be legally responsible, but he wanted TikTok to be partially owned by Americans. TikTok has since resumed operations in the U.S.