Apple tops most valuable brands in 2025

Apple topped the most valuable brands in 2025, with a value of $574.5 billion, according to Brand Finance's Global 500 2025 ranking, compiled by Anadolu.

The company's brand value rose from $516.6 billion in 2024 when it was also the highest-ranking brand on the list.

Microsoft and Google followed with $461.1 billion and $413 billion, respectively, up 35% and 24%.

Amazon was fourth at $356.4 billion, followed by Walmart with $137.2 billion, Samsung at $110.6 billion, TikTok/Douyin with $105.8 billion, Facebook with $91.5 billion, Nvidia with $87.9 billion and State Grid Corporation of China with $85.6 billion.

The list showed that 190 companies of the 500 are from the US, while 55 are from China, 36 from Japan, 35 in France, 27 from Germany and 17 are in the UK.

Muhterem İlgüner, managing director of Brand Finance Türkiye, told Anadolu that the world's top 500 brands' total value increased 10% on an annual basis to $9.5 trillion in 2025, exceeding the global economic growth rate of 3%.

İlgüner noted that brands in Türkiye have yet to reach a sufficient level despite all the government support.

"Countries are as rich as their brands get rich, as they derive prosperity and reputation from them -- the value of the bottom ranking brand in the list is $4.9 billion, and since no Turkish brand has reached this value, Turkish brands did not make the cut," he said.

"In the last decade, the value gap between the most valuable Turkish brands and the bottom-ranking brand in the top 500 has been widening. For instance, the brand value of Austrian brand Red Bull reached $9.7 billion and the Swiss luxury watch brand Rolex $18.8 billion, and even the most remarkable was that Vietnamese telecom firm Viettel reached a $6.4 billion brand value," he added.

İlgüner highlighted that Türkiye needs a national branding movement and it needs to be examined thoroughly with the participation of the public and private sectors to pave the way for Turkish brands to attain value in the international arena.





















