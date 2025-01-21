Spain calls on Israel to withdraw from both Syria, Lebanon for stability, peace in region

Spain's foreign minister on Tuesday called on Israel to withdraw "from both Syria and Lebanon" to achieve stability and peace in the region.

"I appeal to Israel to withdraw from both Syria and Lebanon. That will give back the sovereignty and that will guarantee stability, and therefore peace for everyone," Jose Manuel Albares told a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

He said there was "a real chance for peace, for stability, and in the future, for prosperity for the people of Lebanon and Syria."

"I think if we help them, we have a real chance to give stability and to give a future to a country that 90% of the people live under the threshold of poverty, the Spanish minister said.

He vowed that Spain would be "helping in all that," and its "voice in Brussels will push European Union to go in that sense."

- War in Ukraine

Finland's Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said she was "pretty sure there will be a peace agreement this year" to end the war in Ukraine.

She accused Russia of not wanting to have peace in the last decade, saying: "Because otherwise, clearly they would not have invaded a neighboring country, not have blatantly violated international law, the UN Charter."

- 'Long way to go' in Mideast, Syria

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the ceasefire in Gaza showed that "everything can be resolved through talks and through engagement and through negotiations."

He added that there was also a "long way to go towards stability" in Syria after the Bashar Assad regime collapsed.

"But we have hope. We have faith in the Syrian people," he said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, for his part, said he was "cautiously optimistic" about Syria, and advised to help out the interim administration that "inherited a broken country with no real institutions."

The Saudi minister said he does not see "the incoming US administration as contributory to the risk of war. On the contrary, … President Trump has been quite clear that he does not favor conflict."

The Qatari minister also said that Trump was not a "stranger to the Middle East," with whom they could have "good opportunities" to work together and collaborate "in order to exploit and to make the Middle East a stable region."

Trump began his non-consecutive second term as the US president on Monday, vowing to end all wars in the world.

Nigeria's Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar highlighted the importance of managing "liminal moments responsibly, and talking to each other."

"Because part of what we are facing today is the fallout of, I would say, the mismanagement of the liminal moment that came at the end of the Cold War," he added.

The World Economic Forum's (WEF) 55th annual meeting with the theme of "Collaboration in the Intelligent Age" held the first sessions on Tuesday focusing on new US policies, trade, and climate change, among other issues.