TikTok to be disabled for access in US, company says

TikTok announced Friday that it would disable access to its popular video app for more than 170 million Americans beginning Sunday unless the Biden administration takes action to ensure the company will not face penalties for violating the ban.

That was after the US Supreme Court upheld the controversial ban of the app earlier Friday.

The legislation, signed by President Joe Biden in April with strong bipartisan support in Congress, mandates that TikTok sell its US operations to American buyers by Sunday to avoid being banned.

The Biden administration, however, indicated that enforcement of the ban would be left to President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to be inaugurated Monday.

TikTok said the response by the current US administration was insufficient.

"The statements issued today by both the Biden White House and the Department of Justice have failed to provide the necessary clarity and assurance to the service providers that are integral to maintaining TikTok's availability to over 170 million Americans," said the company. "Unless the Biden Administration immediately provides a definitive statement to satisfy the most critical service providers assuring non-enforcement, unfortunately TikTok will be forced to go dark on January 19."

Trump has implied, but not explicitly confirmed, that he would not enforce the ban. He requested the Supreme Court to delay the ban to give his incoming administration time to negotiate a deal for TikTok's sale to American buyers.

The Supreme Court, however, denied an appeal from the app's owners, who argued that the ban violated the First Amendment of the US Constitution effectively allowing the ban to proceed.

As a result, TikTok might shut down its services Sunday but could later resume operations if Trump provides assurances that the company will not face penalties for breaching the ban.








