US Supreme Court may rule Friday on TikTok ban

The US Supreme Court may issue a ruling on TikTok's US operations as early as Friday, a last-minute change to the schedule just two days before a law banning the Chinese-owned social media platform in the US is set to take effect.

A notice on the court's website said that the justice's opinions may be issued in the morning but without naming the cases in question.

The law passed last year, citing national security concerns, will restrict TikTok's US operations starting Sunday unless its parent company, Chinese-based ByteDance, transfers ownership or the court intervenes.

The high court could suspend the law, choose not to intervene at this stage, or make a final ruling on its constitutionality.

The outgoing Biden administration has delayed enforcing the ban, leaving the decision to the incoming Trump administration in the final 36 hours of Biden's term. Donald Trump is set to succeed President Joe Biden next Monday.

The Biden administration does not plan to impose billions in fines on companies enabling TikTok access in the US, even if the app's ban takes effect Sunday, according to administration officials.





