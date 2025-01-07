Uber, Nvidia partner to advance AI for autonomous vehicles

Uber Technologies, a provider of transport and delivery services, and US technology firm Nvidia Corp have announced a partnership aimed at advancing artificial intelligence-powered autonomous driving technology.



The companies revealed their collaboration on Tuesday, with more details expected later this year.



Uber, with its vast data generated from millions of daily trips, and Nvidia, a leader in AI chipmaking, will work together to leverage the Nvidia Cosmos platform and Nvidia DGX Cloud, they said.



The goal is to help autonomous vehicle (AV) partners develop stronger AI models with greater efficiency, they said.



Nvidia Cosmos is a new platform of state-of-the-art generative world foundation models, tokenizers and accelerated data processing and model customization pipelines, Nvidia said.



It is purpose-built for developing physical AI systems like robots and autonomous vehicles, Nvidia said.



The companies noted that Cosmos eliminates cost and resource barriers, helping democratize access to tools for developing physical AI.



Nvidia DGX Cloud is a high-performance, fully managed AI platform preconfigured with the latest Nvidia architecture and software, Nvidia said.



"Generative AI will power the future of mobility, requiring both rich data and very powerful compute. By working with Nvidia, we are confident that we can help supercharge the timeline for safe and scalable autonomous driving solutions for the industry," said Uber chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi.



