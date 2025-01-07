Apple to update AI feature following inaccurate news alerts

Apple announced plans to update an AI feature to the iOS 18.2 software on its iPhones after incorrect news alerts were recently provided to users.

The news included false claims that Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing a US insurance executive, had died by suicide, and another stating that tennis star Rafael Nadal had come out as gay.

The tech company said Monday that it is working on a software update aimed at "better clarifying" when news notifications are summaries created by the Apple Intelligence system.

Apple confirmed that the update would be released in the coming weeks.

False news alerts were issued again last Friday, with Apple's AI system incorrectly summarizing BBC app notifications.

One alert claimed that Rafael Nadal had come out as gay, while another prematurely announced Luke Littler as the winner of the PDC World Darts Championship, even though the event had not yet taken place.

"These AI summarisations by Apple do not reflect-and in some cases completely contradict-the original BBC content," said the BBC. "It is critical that Apple urgently addresses these issues as the accuracy of our news is essential in maintaining trust."

"A software update in the coming weeks will further clarify when the text being displayed is summarisation provided by Apple Intelligence. We encourage users to report a concern if they view an unexpected notification summary," Apple said in a statement to the BBC.