Microsoft to spend $80 billion on AI data centers in fiscal 2025

Microsoft plans to spend nearly $100 billion on AI-enabled data centers in fiscal 2025, the company said Friday.

"In FY 2025, Microsoft is on track to invest approximately $80 billion to build out AI-enabled datacenters to train AI models and deploy AI and cloud-based applications around the world," Vice Chair and President Brad Smith wrote in a blog post.

Stressing that AI promises to drive innovation and boost productivity in every sector of the economy, Smith said the US is poised to stand at the forefront of the technology wave, especially if it doubles down on its strengths and effectively partners internationally.

"Today, the United States leads the global AI race thanks to the investment of private capital and innovations by American companies of all sizes, from dynamic start-ups to well-established enterprises," he said. "At Microsoft, we've seen this firsthand through our partnership with OpenAI, from rising firms such as Anthropic and xAI, and our own AI-enabled software platforms and applications."









