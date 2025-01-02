2025 set to see groundbreaking tech advancements transform cities

In 2025, we could witness revolutionary developments such as the transfer of solar energy from space , the creation of the genetic map of the human brain , and the construction of self-repairing living bridges. These innovations may herald changes that will make cities greener and cleaner.

AI-ASSISTED BRAIN MAPPING

The detailed brain maps created by the EU-supported Human Brain Project will form the foundation for significant medical innovations in 2025. Led by Prof. Dr. Katrin Amunts from Düsseldorf University in Germany, these maps could open new doors in the treatment of neurological diseases. Amunts noted that with the JUPITER supercomputer, treatments' effects on the brain can be simulated.

SOLAR ENERGY FROM SPACE

Effie Makri, VP of R&D at Greek tech firm Future Intelligence, mentioned that AI will enhance solar energy predictions by combining satellite data. In 2025, projects like wireless transmission of solar energy from space to Earth could gain more attention.

SELF-REPAIRING LIVING MATERIALS

Dr. Kunal Masania from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands is working on composite materials made from fungi. These materials can sense mechanical stress and repair themselves, and by 2025, self-healing living structures may become more common.

TECHNOLOGICAL SOLUTIONS FOR BEES

With 30% of bee colonies in Europe lost each year, the B-GOOD project at Ghent University is using technology to restore harmony between bees and nature. Prof. Dirk de Graaf explained that sensors in beehives could help monitor bee activity and temperature to create healthier colonies with less intervention.

GREENER, MORE LIVABLE CITIES

Dr. Annemie Wyckmans from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology is leading efforts for greener cities with local community initiatives. She believes that local solutions, like city gardens, will gain traction by 2025, attracting the attention of politicians and investors.

These innovations are supported by the New European Bauhaus initiative, which aims to create cities that are both aesthetically pleasing and sustainable.