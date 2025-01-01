TÜRKIYES TECHNOLOGICAL LEAP IN 2024: A YEAR OF SPACE, DEFENSE

Türkiye's technological landscape in 2024 was characterized by a focus on self-sufficiency in defense technologies, advancements in quantum and AI computing, entering the space field, and a push toward sustainable and digital economic growth.

These developments not only enhance the country's technological sovereignty but also position it as an emerging player in global tech innovation on the global scale.

As a recent significant step, Türkiye's first quantum computer was commissioned in cooperation with the defense firm Aselsan and the TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara in November.

The quantum computer will enable the country to build its quantum computer market.

- DEFENSE AND AVIATION

Türkiye's homegrown fighter jet, KAAN, conducted its maiden test flight on Feb. 21.

The first fifth-generation fighter jet, manufactured domestically, aims to replace the Turkish army's aging fleet.

KAAN makes Türkiye one of a few countries to own this technology, with the aircraft, for which the project began in 2016, rolled out in March 2023.

Meanwhile, Baykar's new combat drone Bayraktar TB3 made its public debut in the country's premier technology event TEKNOFEST on Oct. 2, 2024.

The TB3 entered world aviation history by becoming the first UAV to land and take off from a ship with a short runway.

On the other hand, Baykar's purchase of Italian aviation giant Piaggio Aerospace was approved officially by Italian authorities on Dec. 27, 2024.

Türkiye's homegrown light attack jet Hurjet reached speeds of Mach 0.9 at an altitude of 30,000 feet, on July 11, 2024.

Hurjet, which made its maiden flight last year, is the fruit of an advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft project that was launched in 2017 by the Turkish Aerospace Inc. (TAI).

One of the most important developments of the year was the inclusion of the long-range regional air defense system SIPER-1, the deterrent power of the country's air defense system "Steel Dome," into the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The exports of defense and aerospace industry products rose to $5.76 billion in the 11-month period, breaking a new record.

- SPACE

The space field was one of the most important areas for the country in 2024, when it carried out its first crewed mission.

Turkish Col. Alper Gezeravci and three other astronauts' journey to the International Space Station (ISS) began on Jan. 19, 2024.

Launching from SpaceX's facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket of private space exploration company SpaceX, the crew docked at the ISS on Jan. 21.

Gezeravci and his three crewmates from Spain, Italy, and Sweden conducted over 30 scientific experiments and demonstrations on the ISS as part of the Ax-3 mission.

The Ax-3 mission was led by Michael Lopez-Alegria, representing the US and Spain, while the crew also included Walter Villadei from the Italian Air Force as the pilot, and Marcus Wandt of Sweden, representing the European Space Agency.

Gezeravci also conducted 13 scientific researches during his 14-day stay on the ISS.

SpaceX's Dragon Capsule, carrying four space travelers, returned to the Earth on Feb. 12.

Türkiye's other important space mission was in June last year.

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity, carrying a six-person Galactic 07 mission team, including the second Turkish space traveler Tuva Cihangir Atasever, successfully took off for a suborbital space flight from the US state of New Mexico on June 8.

Atasever served as a research astronaut aboard the spacecraft's final flight, designated Galactic 07.

Türkiye's first homegrown communications satellite, Turksat 6A, was successfully launched from the US state of Florida by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket on July 9.

The 4.25-ton satellite was designed to operate at the 42 degrees East orbital position and its service life will be 15 years in orbit.

It is able to cover Türkiye, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia and serve 4.5 billion people for TV, radio, and emergency communications.

- MAJOR EVENTS, INVESTMENTS

China's BYD, the world's largest electric vehicle producer, has signed a deal with the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry to make investments in Türkiye on July 9.

The firm is expected to build a factory in Türkiye with a capacity for manufacturing 150,000 vehicles, as well as a mobility and R&D center with a total investment of $1 billion, while it is expected to begin production at the end of 2026 and create 5,000 jobs directly in the country.

The Brazilian energy and automation firm WEG decided to establish a factory in Türkiye with a $29 million investment to produce industrial gearboxes, a power transmission device used in mechanical systems, announced in December.

Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors for visitors in the southern city of Adana in October last year.

The five-day event hosted feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions, and workshops and welcomed over 1 million visitors.

Anadolu has been among the media shareholders as a global communications partner of the event since the first edition.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

The Adana edition is also the ninth edition of the event in Türkiye -- the 10th when its international version Azerbaijan is included.

Next year, TEKNOFEST will be held in the Turkic Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The SAHA Expo, a significant Turkish defense event organized by the Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster Association (SAHA), began on Oct. 22 at the Istanbul Expo Center.

The event showcased advanced defense products from Türkiye and 120 foreign countries.

A total of 1,478 firms, including 178 foreign buying delegates and 312 officials -- with 25 of them ministers -- participated in the five-day event.















