Turkish communications director calls for global unity in developing ethical AI frameworks

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Monday highlighted the critical importance of ethical practices in ensuring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to promote fairness, inclusivity, and accountability.

Altun spoke to Euronews broadcaster about how "artificial intelligence is not just a technological advancement; it is a force shaping the future of humanity."

He pointed out the responsibility associated with AI development, saying, "We must ensure that AI systems are designed and implemented in ways that prioritize fairness, inclusivity, and accountability."

Referring to Türkiye's initiatives, Altun said, "Our National Artificial Intelligence Strategy reflects our vision to contribute to global innovation while safeguarding societal harmony."

He emphasized the balance between innovation and ethical standards, noting, "The transformative potential of AI should be harnessed without compromising the safety and rights of individuals."

Altun also underlined the importance of international collaboration by saying, "We call on all nations to work together to establish robust ethical guidelines and regulatory frameworks for AI technologies."

He added that only through collective effort "can we address the potential risks and maximize the benefits of AI."