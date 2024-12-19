Google Street View solves 15-year-old murder

A crucial clue from Google Street View has helped solve a murder case in a northern Spanish town. Police revealed that the app captured an image of a man placing a large white plastic bag into the trunk of his car, allegedly containing the victim's body.

Google Street View, which uses camera-equipped vehicles to capture images of streets worldwide, recorded the event when its cars visited the town of Tajueco 15 years ago.

Two individuals were arrested last month in connection with the case. They are accused of being responsible for the death of a man who went missing in October 2023 and was later found dismembered in a cemetery.

Authorities also found a blurry silhouette in another set of photos showing a person transporting a large white package on a wheelbarrow. However, police emphasized that these images were not "decisive" in solving the case.

SUSPECT MESSAGES AND ARRESTS

According to Spanish newspaper El País, the victim was a 33-year-old Cuban national. He disappeared in October 2023, and his family reported suspicious messages from his phone to the police. The messages indicated that the victim had met a woman, planned to leave Spain, and was disposing of his phone.

On November 12, police arrested a woman, allegedly his girlfriend, and a man, reportedly her ex-partner. Earlier this month, a severely decomposed body believed to be the victim was found in a nearby cemetery.

While the suspects remain in custody, the investigation into the case continues.