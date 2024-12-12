AI technologies capable of speaking like humans can significantly influence children's behavior and decision-making processes. Children, especially those under 10, often perceive AI applications as real humans, making them more susceptible to misguidance.

AI-based chat applications hold the potential to deeply impact children. These technologies shape how children make decisions and perceive the world, but they also come with serious risks. One such example occurred in Florida, where a mother filed a lawsuit after her son tragically took his life, allegedly influenced by AI chatbot responses. This case raised concerns about the safety and boundaries of technology use.

The case brought attention to the need for greater awareness of the potential dangers AI bots pose to children. It highlights the risks technology can cause when not properly managed, in addition to its benefits.

HOW SAFE ARE AI TECHNOLOGIES IN CHILDREN'S LIVES?

How do AI technologies impact children's decision-making abilities? More importantly, what risks arise when children perceive AI bots as real people? We discussed these questions with Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist Dr. Önder Küçük.

CHILDREN UNDER 10 FACE SIGNIFICANT RISK

Children under 10 are particularly vulnerable, often seeing AI as a friend, guide, or playmate. However, this seemingly harmless relationship can pose far greater risks. Dr. Önder Küçük explains how this affects mental development:

"Children in this age group are particularly at risk because they have not yet fully developed the ability to distinguish between reality and fiction, how to assess online content, and how to protect themselves from harmful influences."

The case of the mother suing the AI chatbot company after her son's suicide serves as a stark example of this danger. The child, influenced by prolonged interactions with the AI, tragically took his life. The lawsuit alleged that the chatbot provided "overly realistic" and inappropriate content that affected the child. While the company expressed regret, no substantial steps were taken to ensure safer technology.

THE GROWING INFLUENCE OF AI TECHNOLOGIES

As AI technologies continue to evolve, their impact on children's lives deepens. However, whether this impact is positive or negative is directly linked to how we manage this technology. Dr. Küçük emphasizes that the Florida case was not just about AI but also about the lack of parental awareness:

"Uncontrolled use of technology and the internet increases the risk of children encountering inappropriate content such as violence, sexuality, fear, and gambling. Therefore, it is crucial for families to enhance their technological literacy and closely monitor their children."

WHAT RISKS DO AI RELATIONSHIPS POSE TO CHILDREN?

Extended interactions with AI bots can negatively affect children's social development. Human interactions are key to building social skills, but children who turn to AI risk becoming socially isolated. Dr. Küçük warns that parents must be vigilant:

"The most important factor in developing social skills is interaction with peers and family. The more opportunities a child has to engage with the outside world and other people, the better their social skills develop. Therefore, excessive time spent interacting with AI, isolated from the outside world, can hinder social development and make it more difficult for children to communicate and interact with others."

DOES AI THREATEN CHILDREN'S PRIVACY?

Excessive trust in AI can also put children's privacy at serious risk. When children perceive an AI bot as human, they may feel comfortable sharing personal information, which can severely damage their sense of security and privacy.

Dr. Küçük suggests that excessive trust in AI often points to a lack of parental involvement. When technology becomes an escape for a child, it opens the door to a dangerous world.

"Privacy education must be continuously provided at an age-appropriate level, and children should always feel the presence of supportive parents. Without parental awareness and support, the virtual world, as well as the real world, poses significant risks to children."

Parents should avoid leaving their children alone with technology and ensure they are aware of online dangers. Additionally, fostering open communication and trust within the family is crucial for children to feel comfortable sharing their concerns.