NASA delays key Artemis missions

NASA has delayed key missions in its Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon.

The crewed Artemis II mission, originally slated for September 2025, is now set to take place after April 2026.

Similarly, the Artemis III mission, which includes a planned lunar landing, has been pushed to 2027.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson explained that the delays stem from issues with the heat shield of the Orion capsule, identified during the Artemis I test flight in 2022.

Nelson emphasized that more time is needed to ensure the spacecraft can safely carry astronauts on deep space missions.

NASA is also conducting extensive tests to address any risks that astronauts may face, particularly concerning the spacecraft and astronaut equipment.

The Artemis program is focused on sending astronauts to the Moon's south pole, where water ice is believed to be present, offering potential resources for future missions.

The first phase of the Artemis program, Artemis I, concluded successfully in December 2022, marking a major milestone with an uncrewed test flight.