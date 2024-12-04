Qatar to invest over $1.2B in climate technology in UK

Qatar will invest $1.26B in climate technology in Britain as part of a landmark clean energy partnership between London and Doha, according to a UK government statement on Wednesday.

The new UK-Qatar partnership is expected to create thousands of highly skilled jobs across the UK and in Doha over its lifetime, as Qatar will invest £1 billion ($1.26 billion) in UK climate technology which also accelerate the development in climate-friendly technologies.

According to the statement by the UK government, British engineering giant Rolls-Royce will benefit from investment in projects supporting the clean energy transition.

It will also see investment in start-ups in both countries focusing on energy efficiency, carbon management, and green power.

This comes during Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's two-day state visit to the UK.

"We're delivering on our promise to make growth our number one priority, by boosting our partnerships with other forward-looking partners to invest in UK industry and create thousands of highly-skilled jobs in the industries of the future," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani termed the new initiative a "groundbreaking partnership," saying the new collaboration aligns with their long-term strategy to invest in the economies of the future.

"This new partnership further strengthens Qatar's position as a leading global investor in climate technologies," he added.





